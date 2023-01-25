Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Encouraging Kids Being Fit Can Be Fun

We're getting ready for the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic and we're learning about a program it benefits. The Pepperjack's Kids Running Program is a free program that works to impact children's lives in a fun and enjoyable way. It encourages kids to get active and teaches life skills to help them live healthier, safe, and balanced lives.

This year, 300 elementary and middle school-aged kids from inner-city and economically challenged neighborhoods throughout the Tampa Bay community are participating in the Pepperjack’s Kids Running Program.

Right now, the kids are going through six weeks of drills and life skills training from Tampa Parks & Recreation Department staff to practice running and learn that being fit can be fun.

The goal for the kids is to run the final two miles of the 2023 Publix Gasparilla Half Marathon along Bayshore Boulevard on Sunday, February 26. They can only achieve this if they attend all of the training sessions, attend school on a daily basis (no absences), have a good attitude, are polite, respectful, and helpful, and work as a team.

Before this though, they'll be cheering on those running or walking in the Publix Gasparilla Half Marathon.

The Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic is Saturday, February 25, and Sunday, February 26. For more information or to register for a race yourself, visit RunGasparilla.com.