PSTA is hosting a career fair on August 10th from 9 a.m. until noon.

Over 20 employers will be present at the career fair: including PSTA, H&R Block, Crabby Bills, CareerSource, Publix and Tampa International Airport and so much more.

It will be at PSTA's campus, located at 3201 Scherer Drive in St. Petersburg.

The first 200 attendees will get $10 on their FlamingoFares bus pass.