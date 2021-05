Women face some unique retirement challenges. We talk with Susan Washburn, CFP, JD Senior Financial Planner, with ProVise Management Group to learn what the causes are, and opportunities to solve the issue.

Right now, if you mention The Morning Blend you will receive a 25% discount for creating a Financial Plan with ProVise Management Group.

Visit their website provise.com or call (727) 441-9022 to learn more.