ProVise Management Group talks Finding a Financial Planner

Finding a financial planner who is competent and ethical isn't as easy as it seems. Ask a friend, Google planners in your area, or go to the CFP Board website. Interview at least three. Ask them about how they work with clients. Do they have a disciplinary history? Are they a fiduciary who ALWAYS has to put your interest ahead of their own? Are they paid on a fee or commission basis? We sit down with Ray Ferrara, CFP, Chair and CEO of ProVise Management Group, LLC. to learn more.
