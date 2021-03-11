Menu

ProVise Management Group talks Finding a Financial Planner

ProVise Management Group Financial Advice
Posted at 9:29 AM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 09:31:22-05

Finding a financial planner who is competent and ethical isn't as easy as it seems. Ask a friend, Google planners in your area, or go to the CFP Board website. Interview at least three. Ask them about how they work with clients. Do they have a disciplinary history? Are they a fiduciary who ALWAYS has to put your interest ahead of their own? Are they paid on a fee or commission basis? We sit down with Ray Ferrara, CFP, Chair and CEO of ProVise Management Group, LLC. to learn more.

Visit their website Provise.com

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

