ProVise Management Group: Preparing for Widowhood

Provise Wealth Management
Posted at 10:21 AM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 10:21:42-04

Women face another challenge in planning for their financial futures: widowhood. While widowhood is an eventuality in marriage, couples often neglect to prepare for it. Not "fun" financial task but fundamental in planning for women's financial landscape and future.
Provise Management Group explains how to prepare for widowhood, why is widowhood significant for women and what are some simple steps to take?

Special offer: 25% discount for creating a financial plan through ProVise Management Group
Website: provise.com
Phone Number: 7274419022

