Provise Management Group, LLC talks preparing for tax season

It may only be halfway through the year, but now is the time to do tax planning between now and the end of the year. How do you handle capital gains in light of coming tax law changes? What are the best ways to give to charity? What are the best ways to deduct money for retirement? All this from Ray Ferrara, CFP, Chair and CEO of ProVise Management Group, LLC.

Special Offer: If you would like to explore ways to potentially reduce your taxes for 2021 and you mention the Morning Blend when you call our offices, you will get up to a complimentary 30-minute phone or Zoom call with one of our CFP professionals.

To Learn more visit their website or call: 727-441-9022.

Sponsored by: ProVise Management Group, LLC