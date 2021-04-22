Watch
ProVise Management Group: Four Questions to ask before Retirement

ProVise Management Group Talks Retirement planning
Among all of the issues around retirement, there are four big questions to ask and answer before you retire. Do I have enough? Where will I live? How do I replace my paycheck? How will I handle medical insurance? All of these are best answered by doing a retirement plan. We sit down with Ray Ferrara, CFP, Chair and CEO of ProVise Management Group LLC to learn more.

