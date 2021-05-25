Watch
Protecting your child's vision post-pandemic

Life is slowly returning back to normal after a year of living in a pandemic. School buildings are reopening, and parents are headed back to the workplace. Quarantine caused many children to miss routine screenings and health exams that are critical to their well-being. Parents are worried about the impact distance learning and prolonged screen time have had on their child’s eyesight. Experts say more time in front of digital devices paired with drastically reduced time outdoors are factors that contribute to myopia, or nearsightedness, which impacts over half of American children ages 5 to 17.

Dr. Rupa Wong shares her expert advice and tips on ways to safeguard your child’s vision.

Sponsored by CooperVision

