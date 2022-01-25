Watch
"Promised Land" ABC's New Drama

Posted at 9:30 AM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 09:30:00-05

“Promised Land” is an epic, generation-spanning drama about a Latinx family vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley. Alliances and loyalties are tested as Joe Sandoval assesses the future of his family-run Sonoma Valley wine business. Just a few hundred miles south but a world away, Carlos Rincón and sisters Juana and Rosa Sánchez cross the U.S. border from Mexico in search of a better life on the series premiere of “Promised Land

We speak to Series Stars, John Ortiz and Bellamy Young,
