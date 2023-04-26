Watch Now
projectALCHEMY's Music & Dance Experience Is at the Palladium This Week

projectALCHEMY's highly-anticipated music and dance experience is back at the Palladium this Thursday, April 27!
projectALCHEMY's highly-anticipated music and dance experience is back at the Palladium this week! It's led by founder and executive artistic director, Alexander Jones, and will be joined by saxophonist Jeremy Carter and his band.

Jazz Theory explores jazz music and dance as a ritual, conjuring up sensations of the past and creating new memories to be unlocked in the future. Each song and each movement holds a history, and this event dives deeper into those curiosities of that power. Hear favorite tunes like Killing Me Softly, My Funny Valentine, and Jitterbug Waltz.

projectALCHEMY's Jazz Theory is at the Palladium on Thursday, April 27. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit MyPalladium.org.

