Products to Refresh Your Skin & Hair as We Head Into Fall

As we head into a new season, now is the time to refresh your skin and hair. Mickey Williams, founder of the Share the Glam beauty blog, joins us to share her favorite products.

OLAY Retinol24 + Peptide Night Face Moisturizer is unlike any other! This is OLAY’s best selling retinol, and because it’s formulated with OLAY’s most transformative Retinoid Complex, including retinol and retinyl propionate, you’ll experience long lasting hydration, and wake up to smoother, brighter skin. You can purchase it for $29.99 at Olay.com.

Garnier Nutrisse Color Reviver in Cool Brown joins the Nutrisse Color Reviver collection. These are Garnier’s first-to-mass color-care mask that instantly refreshes color and restores softness, smoothness, and shine in five-minutes. You can purchase it for $7.99 at Walmart.

And finally - beat fatigue, balance mood swings, and cool hot flashes and night sweats with Phenology Menopause Relief Duo gummies, uniquely crafted with genistein, saffron, Vitamins B6 & B12, and chamomile extract in yuzu tangerine flavor for more refreshing mornings and blackcurrant champagne for peaceful nights. You can purchase it for $80 at MyPhenology.com.

