Products to make Parenting Easier

If you or someone you know is expecting a baby in the new year, you’ll want to pay attention to our next guest. We’re joined by our parenting contributor, Carly Dorogi, with some of the latest innovations making life a lot easier for new parents.

Products featured:

4Moms – 4moms.com

Use code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off

· Crane Baby – exclusively on babylist.com

· Boppy - Boppy.com

Baby Brezza - Babybrezza.com

Use code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off

UVSkinz - Uvskinz.com

Use code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off

For more information, head to CarlyOnTV.com