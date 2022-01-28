Watch
Products to make Parenting Easier

Great Products for Parents
Posted at 9:29 AM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 09:29:59-05

If you or someone you know is expecting a baby in the new year, you’ll want to pay attention to our next guest. We’re  joined by our parenting contributor, Carly Dorogi, with some of the latest innovations making life a lot easier for new parents. 

Products featured:

4Moms – 4moms.com
Use code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off

· Crane Baby – exclusively on babylist.com

· Boppy - Boppy.com

Baby Brezza - Babybrezza.com
Use code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off

UVSkinz - Uvskinz.com
Use code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off

For more information, head to CarlyOnTV.com

