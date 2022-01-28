Products to make Parenting Easier

If you or someone you know is expecting a baby in the new year, you’ll want to pay attention to our next guest. We’re joined by our parenting contributor, Carly Dorogi, with some of the latest innovations making life a lot easier for new parents.
Products featured:
4Moms – 4moms.com
Use code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off
· Crane Baby – exclusively on babylist.com
· Boppy - Boppy.com
Baby Brezza - Babybrezza.com
Use code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off
UVSkinz - Uvskinz.com
Use code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off
For more information, head to CarlyOnTV.com