Products to Help Keep Your Family Healthy

Our nights are getting shorter and cooler, and it's so important to take care of ourselves and keep our families healthy.

Lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French joins us with some great ideas.

Get your daily dose to help your immunity: Zicam, the #1 cold-shortening brand, recently launched two new immune support gummy dietary supplements – Zicam Daily Immune Support and Zicam Sleep + Immune Support with Melatonin – developed to provide immune support year-round, day or night.

A Smoothie A Day: French says a staple in her house is a morning smoothie. She loves making strawberry/banana smoothies, using a banana, a cup of strawberries, a cup of spinach, a splash of milk (or you can use yogurt or almond milk), and a tablespoon of almond or peanut butter. From the banana and spinach, you get potassium, Vitamin K and Vitamin A. From the strawberries, you get fiber and antioxidants. Add them all to your blender, mix it up and pour into a glass for everyone to enjoy at home or on the road.

It's sniffles season: Supporting wellness from the inside out is so important for protecting yourself and your little ones from cold and flu season. Hyland’s Naturals new line of Gummy Supplements has two varieties that do just that! They're easily chewable – and delicious! – berry-flavored gummies are rich in antioxidants and packed with organic Black Elderberry, Vitamin C & Zinc.

For more details, check out @MomHint on Instagram.