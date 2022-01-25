Products that Bring Wellness into your Life

Lifestyle Influencer Cheryl Leahy is here to share some products that brings wellness to your life and helps to reach your goal of a healthier 2022.

CELSIUS - Essential Energy

CELSIUS is a better for you, premium alternative to traditional energy drinks. It has zero sugar and is made with premium ingredients like Ginger, Green Tea and Guarana – none of the bad stuff, just the essential energy you need. CELSIUS was created to help people LIVE FIT, exceed their goals and elevate their everyday lives. www.celsius.com

Astrea Water Bottles

Astrea water bottles are the only filtered water bottles with the highest NSF certification to reduce toxins, contaminants and pharmaceuticals.

HERB+FLORA's The Potion

Help mimic the anti-aging effects of exercise on the skin-fitness brand HERB+FLORA's, The Potion. This brightening serum is infused with asparagus extract, mini hyaluronic acid, micro and macro-algae, Mediterranean botanicals, and the brand’s own Exercise Mimic Youth™ Complex to promote autophagy and give the skin a post-exercise glow, no cardio necessary.

RapidLash, CVS.com

RapidLash, RapidBrow & RapidShield are formulated with proprietary formulas and vitamins to condition, moisturize, nourish and strengthen your hairs for a serious glamour boost!

