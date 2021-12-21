Products for Holiday Healthy Hair

Let's face it, all we want for Christmas is a good hair day, right? Today we were joined by our lifestyle contributor, Carly Dorogi, with her favorite products for healthy holiday hair.
For more information: Visit loveamika.com and CarlyOnTV.com
Let's face it, all we want for Christmas is a good hair day, right? Today we were joined by our lifestyle contributor, Carly Dorogi, with her favorite products for healthy holiday hair.
For more information: Visit loveamika.com and CarlyOnTV.com
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com