Pro Athlete Gains New Perspective On & Off the Court

STAAR Surgical Company, a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of implantable lenses and companion delivery systems for the eye, is partnering with professional basketball player Max Strus to further its mission of bringing EVO Implantable Collamer Lenses (EVO) to the millions of Americans who suffer from myopia or nearsightedness.

EVO is an FDA-approved vision correction lens designed for the correction/reduction of myopia with or without astigmatism. In August, Strus, with a prescription of less than (-5) diopters, had EVO lenses implanted by his doctor (EVO procedure) to finally end the frustrations of glasses and contact lenses that have plagued him since the fifth grade.

Like most athletes, Max Strus is prepping for the upcoming season by giving himself all possible advantages to help improve his competitive edge. As part of his preparation, he decided to undergo the EVO procedure, which involved adding a small, flexible lens in both eyes to correct his distance vision.

Following the EVO procedure, he went from struggling with the hassles of contact lenses - both on and off the court - to having clear vision better than 20/20. EVO is different from other vision correction procedures, like LASIK, because it provides sharp, clear vision day and night while preserving the cornea.

If desired, EVO lenses are also removable by a doctor for added peace of mind.

"I struggled on the court a long time with my contact lenses, whether I was dealing with the discomfort of seasonal allergies or being worried that one of my contacts would accidentally pop out while playing," said Max Strus. "After learning about vision correction options from my doctor, one of the top reasons I chose EVO over other options was knowing it was removable by a doctor if I ever wanted, and that gave me incredible peace of mind. I am so excited to kick off the season with 20/10 vision!"

Team ophthalmologist William Trattler, M.D., who evaluated Max Strus for the EVO procedure and performed the Pre and Post Op care stated, "Max Strus requested EVO lenses and it is fantastic that he now has better than 20/20 vision (20/10) for his mild myopia (less than -5.0 diopters). As such, it is no surprise that he is incredibly happy with the results, and I am equally thrilled for him. I am expecting great things for him and the team this season."

Starting this month, Max Strus will share his journey in national and social media campaigns which will later be expanded globally. The campaigns are initially designed to help drive education and awareness of EVO among the millions of Americans who suffer from myopia and are looking for a proven and effective vision correction solution.

Myopia is the most common ocular disorder worldwide and its prevalence is increasing rapidly. It is estimated more than 30% of the world's population (2.6 billion people) has myopia and this number is projected to rise to 50% of the global population by the year 2050.

"Dealing with the inconveniences of eyeglasses and contact lenses is a challenge for anyone, but it is especially frustrating for athletes who rely on their vision to compete and excel," said Caren Mason, President and CEO of STAR Surgical. "Max Strus is one of the first of what we believe will be many professional athletes to have EVO lenses implanted, and we are so thrilled to help him upgrade his vision just in time for the start of the season. We know his story will help so many people with vision correction needs - whether they are an athlete, an adventurer, or just want to benefit from living with visual freedom every day."

For more information, head to STAAR.com/Products/EVO-Visian-ICL.