Prime Video's REACHER starring Alan Ritchson

Reacher premieres exclusively on Prime Video February 4 and follows Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator who has just recently entered civilian life. The series is based on the books by Lee Child.

Season One of Reacher is based on Lee Child’s first Jack Reacher novel Killing Floor, and is written for television by Emmy-nominated writer Nick Santora. It follows Reacher as he steps off a Greyhound bus in a small Georgia town only to be rather quickly – and falsely – arrested for murder.

Alan Ritchson just finished his multiyear run as the quick-tempered vigilante Hawk on the popular drama Titans. Alan passionately works alongside the Heart and Armor Foundation as a mental health advocate. Founded by John Mayer, the foundation aims to protect the health of veterans through groundbreaking research – performed by the University of California, San Francisco – to connect civilians to the experience of military service.

Official trailer available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GSycMV-_Csw

