Pride weekend is in full swing this weekend in St. Pete and the Datz Restaurant Group is ready to celebrate love! We're joined by Dean Hurst to talk about the launch of their new Pride Tiki Mug at Burnt Ends in St. Pete, as well as Aquariius who is one of the drag queens performing at Datz St. Pete on Saturday!

The Pride Tiki Mug launch will help benefit METRO Inclusive Health.

To learn more visit Datztampa.com.