We learn about the Hillsborough County "Prevent Needless Death Awareness Campaign." We check in with Dexter Lewis to learn more about safe sleep practices for your child. Find out some great safety tips and more.

Children are our most precious gifts, and it’s our responsibility to keep them safe. The "Prevent Needless Deaths awareness campaign" educates people in Hillsborough County on how to prevent needless deaths among children related to water safety, safe sleep practices and head trauma prevention. The Children’s Board of Hillsborough County maintains the Prevent Needless Deaths campaign going to keep 100% preventable deaths from happening to local families: This site is meant to help parents and caregivers learn and implement prevention tactics. It’s our hope that you’ll share them with caregivers, family and friends too.

Visit their website: PreventNeedlessDeaths.com

Paid for by Children's Board of Hillsborough County