Pretty Woman: The Musical is Coming to the Straz!

Posted at 1:20 PM, May 13, 2022
Pretty Woman: The Musical, based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, is now on tour! Starring Tony Award®- nominee Adam Pascal as Edward and rising star Olivia Valli as the charming and charismatic Vivian, Pretty Woman: The Musical is brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood and Broadway. Pretty Woman will lift your spirits and light up your heart. “If you love the movie, you’ll love the musical!” (BuzzFeed News).

Tickets for Pretty Woman start at $43.50 and may be purchased online at www.strazcenter.org, in person at the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office or by calling 813.229.STAR (7827) or 800.955.1045 outside Tampa Bay. Handling fees will apply.

