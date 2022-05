Movies in the Park, hosted by Preserve the ‘Burg, returns to North Straub Park in May. Bring a blanket to the park and enjoy family-friendly classics on an outdoor movie screen every Thursday in May. Each evening begins at 5:30 PM and features live music as well as local food vendors.

Films:

Summer of Soul on May 5

The Rookie on May 12

Cars on May 19

Casablanca on May 26

For more information go to https://ptb.wildapricot.org/page-1817846