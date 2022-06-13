Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Prepping Your Landscape for Hurricane Season

We talk about how to trim palm trees.
Posted at 11:57 AM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 11:57:30-04

UF/IFAS Extension provides non-biased, research-based information to America's citizens. We are an off-campus branch of the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) and serve as a bridge between the research labs of the university and the local community.

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

