Practice 'Neighbor Care' for National Random Acts of Kindness Day

Kindness is free to give, and we may not realize it, but small gestures matter even more than we may think.

Too many times we forget the impact that simple gestures can make –this is exactly why National Random Acts of Kindness Day is being celebrated – to encourage everyone to spread kindness.

Random Acts of Kindness Day is the ‘best kept secret’ of holidays; much like Halloween, it’s an occasion that really comes to life at the neighborhood level. By acting kindly for a neighbor, you’re strengthening bonds in your community, which will pay down the road.

In fact, a Nextdoor study reveals knowing as few as six neighbors can lower feelings of social anxiety and loneliness.

