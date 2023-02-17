Watch Now
Practice 'Neighbor Care' for National Random Acts of Kindness Day

A new Nextdoor study reveals knowing as few as six neighbors can lower feelings of social anxiety and loneliness.
Posted at 10:37 AM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 10:37:32-05

Kindness is free to give, and we may not realize it, but small gestures matter even more than we may think.

Too many times we forget the impact that simple gestures can make –this is exactly why National Random Acts of Kindness Day is being celebrated – to encourage everyone to spread kindness.

Random Acts of Kindness Day is the ‘best kept secret’ of holidays; much like Halloween, it’s an occasion that really comes to life at the neighborhood level. By acting kindly for a neighbor, you’re strengthening bonds in your community, which will pay down the road.

In fact, a Nextdoor study reveals knowing as few as six neighbors can lower feelings of social anxiety and loneliness.

Meaghan B Murphy, Nextdoor Ambassador, Lifestyle Expert, and mom of 3 joins us to discuss Random Acts of Kindness Day and how the Nextdoor App can help you connect with your local community.

To connect with your neighbors on Nextdoor.com, download the app on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or visit Nextdoor.com.

