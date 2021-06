Mammograms decreased up to 92% during COVID-19, now radiologists must face a surge of patients who need to be screened this year. New technology helps doctors read mammograms faster, and with greater accuracy, which reduces false positives for women. Here to tell us more is Randy Hicks, MD, MBA, Co-Owner and CEO of Regional Medical Imaging.

