Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Power Swabs Helping You Get Whiter Teeth in as Little as Five Minutes

Power Swabs is helping you get whiter teeth, in just five-minutes!
Posted at 10:45 AM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 10:45:41-04

Studies show a whiter smile can actually make you more attractive and visibly take years off your appearance. So if your teeth are yellowing due to coffee, tea, red wine, or smoking – check out this segment.

Lifestyle consultant Amy Vanderhoef shows us an easy way to look younger, healthier, and feel more confident!

Power Swabs is the first two-step teeth whitening system that delivers dramatic results in just five minutes a day. It causes virtually no sensitivity and delivers two-shades whiter teeth after the very first use and up to six shades in seven days.

Power Swabs is offering a special deal for Morning Blend viewers. Call (800) 361-7817 or visit PowerSwabs.com to get 40% off with free shipping and get a free Quick Stick with your order.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com