Power Couple of ABC's 'The Goldbergs' Talk About Changes in Season 10

It's season 10 of ABC's hit show "The Goldbergs" and things have changed slightly for the loving 80s family. Actress, singer, and songwriter Hayley Orrantia and Actor Sam Lerner join us, who play none other than the power couple of this show, Erica and Geoff!
Posted at 10:14 AM, Oct 19, 2022
They have their first child this season, but the happy event comes with mixed emotions. The Goldbergs are also getting used to a world without patriarch Murray (played by Jeff Garlin), who will have already died when the season begins.

ABC's "The Goldbergs" airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. on ABC. For more information, head to ABC.com/Shows/The-Goldbergs.

