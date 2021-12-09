Pour Moi Climate-Smart Skincare's New Beauty Bouquet

Did you know that just sitting in front of your phones, tablets and laptops can pre-maturely AGE YOU SKIN? But here’s the cherry holiday news, our next guest Ulli Haslacher, knows HOW to stop that damage in its tracks in just 60 seconds! She’s also brought a brand-new BEAUTY BOUQUET in a jar from France. Ooh la la!!!

Special TV Offer # 1: Merry Mask Duo Value Set

Product: Botanical Mask + Rose Mask

Special Pricing: $59 + Free Shipping

Retail Value: $84

Offer Good Through: 12/31/21

Phone: 909-243-1456

Website: www.pourmoiskincare.com/holiday