Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Pour Moi Climate-Smart Skincare Spring Special

items.[0].videoTitle
Pour Moi Climate-Smart Skincare
Posted at 9:52 AM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 10:18:28-04

It’s always a “party” for our skin when Ulli Haslacher comes to town, founder of Climate-Smart Pour Moi, the groundbreaking anti-aging skincare brand...specifically formulated for our skin issues in Tampa/St. Pete. A concept so innovative, that it won one of TIME magazine’s best 100 inventions of the year.

Special Product Offerings: Spring Special

Product: 3-Step Rotating System: The South and Florida + Night Cream

Special Pricing: $89

Retail Value: $189

Offer Good Through: 05/25/21

Website: www.pourmoiskincare.com/Florida
Phone: 909-243-1456

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com