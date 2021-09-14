Pour Moi Climate-Smart Skincare Back to School Fall Special

Summer is a memory & it’s “BACK TO BEAUTY SCHOOL” with Professor-ish Ulli, Who promises...if YOU do your homework.....YOU will have younger-looking skin!!!!
Her anti-aging brand is already SO SMART...that it won one of TIME magazine’s Best 100 Inventions of the Year
Special TV Offer:
Offer #1: Back to School Fall Special: 2 The South & Florida – Day Creams
Special Pricing: $35
Retail Value: $70
Offer #2: Back to School Fall Special: 2 The South & Florida – Serums
Special Pricing: $65
Retail: $130
Offer Good Through September 28, 2021
Visit their website: www.pourmoiskincare.com/Florida