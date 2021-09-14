Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Pour Moi Climate-Smart Skincare Back to School Fall Special

items.[0].videoTitle
Pour Moi Skincare
Posted at 9:55 AM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 09:55:06-04

Summer is a memory & it’s “BACK TO BEAUTY SCHOOL” with Professor-ish Ulli, Who promises...if YOU do your homework.....YOU will have younger-looking skin!!!!

Her anti-aging brand is already SO SMART...that it won one of TIME magazine’s Best 100 Inventions of the Year

Special TV Offer:

Offer #1: Back to School Fall Special: 2 The South & Florida – Day Creams
Special Pricing: $35
Retail Value: $70

Offer #2: Back to School Fall Special: 2 The South & Florida – Serums
Special Pricing: $65
Retail: $130

Offer Good Through September 28, 2021

Visit their website: www.pourmoiskincare.com/Florida

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com