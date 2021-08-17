Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Pour Moi Climate-Smart Skincare “A day in your life in the Summer

Pour Moi Skincare
Posted at 9:23 AM, Aug 17, 2021
If you think about “A day in your life in the Summer” practically EVERYTHING changes from what you eat to what you wear... EVEN the way your skin ages, is affected by the summer. Today, we’re going to turn up the heat, and look at “a day in your SKIN’s life in the Summer” with anti-aging guru Ulli Haslacher...whose Climate-Smart patented skincare brand, won one of TIME Magazine’s inventions of the year.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

