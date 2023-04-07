Postmodern Jukebox Coming to Ruth Eckerd Hall

With over 1.3 billion YouTube views and more than 2.4 million Facebook fans, Postmodern Jukebox has covered songs by artists ranging from Lady Gaga to the White Stripes. Now, they're coming to Ruth Eckerd Hall!

Postmodern Jukebox bends time by reworking modern hits into vintage genres, especially early 20th-century forms such as swing and Jazz.

You can catch Postmodern Jukebox at Ruth Eckerd Hall on Saturday, April 15 at 8 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets for their upcoming stop in Tampa Bay, visit PostmodernJukebox.com.