Popular Adventure-Filled Series 'Secrets of Sulphur Springs' Back for Season 3

Something lurks around every corner in Disney Channel's "Secrets of Sulphur Springs." The popular adventure-filled series is back for season three! We're checking in with two of the stars of the paranormal mystery: Preston Oliver & Kyliegh Curran.

In season three of "Secrets of Sulphur Springs," a new ghost checks into room 205 and starts wreaking havoc around The Tremont. After learning the evil presence will ruin their lives by 2024, the kids race to solve a tangled mystery in the past that may hold the key to defeating the ghost in the present and saving the Dunns and the Campbells from a very bleak future.

You can watch "Secrets of Sulphur Springs" Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on the Disney Channel.