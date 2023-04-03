Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Popular Adventure-Filled Series 'Secrets of Sulphur Springs' Back for Season 3

Something lurks around every corner in Disney Channel's Secrets of Sulphur Springs. The popular adventure-filled series is back for season three!
Posted at 1:01 PM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 13:01:40-04

Something lurks around every corner in Disney Channel's "Secrets of Sulphur Springs." The popular adventure-filled series is back for season three! We're checking in with two of the stars of the paranormal mystery: Preston Oliver & Kyliegh Curran.

In season three of "Secrets of Sulphur Springs," a new ghost checks into room 205 and starts wreaking havoc around The Tremont. After learning the evil presence will ruin their lives by 2024, the kids race to solve a tangled mystery in the past that may hold the key to defeating the ghost in the present and saving the Dunns and the Campbells from a very bleak future.

You can watch "Secrets of Sulphur Springs" Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on the Disney Channel.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com