Pool Safety Tips

We talk about pool safety.
Posted at 3:55 PM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 15:55:34-04

When summer starts to heat up, there's nothing better than heading to the pool with your family and friends to cool off. However, as pool season commences- it’s crucial to keep water safety top of mind. 

With temperatures rising across the country and Memorial Day just around the corner, now is the time to discuss pool safety and readiness, ensuring your pool and yard are prepared for the summer months ahead – so you can spend your summer ENJOYING your pool instead of worrying about MAINTAINING it.

Former Olympic Swimmer, Cullen Jones discusses:

  • Tips on having a safe and prepared pool and yard 
  • How the industry-wide chlorine shortage is affecting pool safety 
  • Managing and maintaining your pool through the summer months 
  • Critical safety tips and products to consider TODAY and throughout the summer 

For more information visit lesliespool,com.pool-safety

