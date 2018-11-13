Pollo Tropical® Celebrating a Milestone

Pollo Tropical® is celebrating its 30th Anniversary this year with new flavors, new takes on traditional favorites and valuable discounts & special offers throughout the month of November.

In November of 1988, the first Pollo Tropical® was opened as a new quick-service restaurant concept that melded a secret marinade, grilled chicken and a completely unique menu. Now dozens of Pollo Tropical locations can be found conveniently throughout Tampa Bay. For a location nearest you please visit

www.PolloTropical.com