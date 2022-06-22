Poet, Artist and Performer Rupi Kaur

Rupi Kaur is a poet, artist and performer. As a 21-year-old university student, Rupi wrote, illustrated and self-published her first poetry collection, milk and honey. Next came its artistic sibling, the sun and her flowers. These collections have sold more than 8 million copies and have been translated into more than 42 languages. Her most recent book, home body, debuted at No. 1 on bestseller lists across the world. Talking Point #2: In 2021, Rupi executive produced and starred in her debut film, Rupi Kaur Live, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Rupi's work touches on love, loss, trauma, healing, femininity and migration. She feels most at home when creating art or performing her poetry on stage.

Rupi Kaur World Tour JUN 27, 2022 at 8 p.m. Ferguson Hall at The Straz www.strazcenter.org