Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Poet, Artist and Performer Rupi Kaur

We talk with Rupi Kaur.
Posted at 1:13 PM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 13:13:48-04

Rupi Kaur is a poet, artist and performer. As a 21-year-old university student, Rupi wrote, illustrated and self-published her first poetry collection, milk and honey. Next came its artistic sibling, the sun and her flowers. These collections have sold more than 8 million copies and have been translated into more than 42 languages. Her most recent book, home body, debuted at No. 1 on bestseller lists across the world. Talking Point #2: In 2021, Rupi executive produced and starred in her debut film, Rupi Kaur Live, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Rupi's work touches on love, loss, trauma, healing, femininity and migration. She feels most at home when creating art or performing her poetry on stage.

Rupi Kaur World Tour JUN 27, 2022 at 8 p.m. Ferguson Hall at The Straz www.strazcenter.org

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com