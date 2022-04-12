Plynk: A New App to Help Beginning Investors

Would it surprise you to know that 80 million Americans are interested in investing, but don’t know where to begin? Many maybe feeling left behind or not comfortable entering the world of investing. That does not have to be the case. Financial literacy could be the key, as it empowers us to make smart financial decisions. It’s important for individuals to know it’s never too late or too early to increase their knowledge and begin their financial journey.

Enter Plynk: A new investment app for beginners that helps them get started with investing, build confidence, and gain knowledge along the way. Too often, the industry has overcomplicated investing with unnecessary jargon and complex charts. By including educational content and tips throughout the app, beginner investors aren’t alone–

For More Information visit PlynkInvest.com