Playing Richard Nixon and The Wilson Van

Paul Wilson
Posted at 9:39 AM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 09:39:56-04

We talk with Paul Wilson about his experience impersonating Richard Nixon in high school to playing him in the upcoming Showtime series The First Lady.

The First Lady, which features 3 first ladies- Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfieffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Elenor Roosevelt- reveals moments in American history told through the eyes of the First Ladies. The series premieres 4/17 on Showtime.

We also talk to Paul about The upcoming Wilson Van concert- May 29th at Jannus Live in St. Petersburg. The charity concert, as presented by The Wilson Family Foundation, is our first in a few years.

More information and ticket info can be found at www.thewilsonfamilyfoundation.org

