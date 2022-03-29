Playing Richard Nixon and The Wilson Van

We talk with Paul Wilson about his experience impersonating Richard Nixon in high school to playing him in the upcoming Showtime series The First Lady.

The First Lady, which features 3 first ladies- Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfieffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Elenor Roosevelt- reveals moments in American history told through the eyes of the First Ladies. The series premieres 4/17 on Showtime.

We also talk to Paul about The upcoming Wilson Van concert- May 29th at Jannus Live in St. Petersburg. The charity concert, as presented by The Wilson Family Foundation, is our first in a few years.

More information and ticket info can be found at www.thewilsonfamilyfoundation.org