Platform Helping High Schoolers Plan for Post-Graduation

SchooLinks is a platform designed to help high school students plan for after graduation. We're joined by the company's founder and CEO to learn more.
Posted at 10:33 AM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 10:33:55-04

High schoolers may already be thinking about their future post-graduation, and a platform can help them plan for that!

It's called SchooLinks, designed to help middle and high schoolers get ready for college and their careers. It ensures every student has a plan for post-graduation that's based on their desires and experiences.

SchooLinks' entire K-12 platform is designed to help school counselors identify student's career goals and also help them find pathways to achieve their goals, whether it’s through college, the military, trade school or other means.

For more information visit SchooLinks.com.

