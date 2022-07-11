Plant City Main Street's Last Friday Event

Plant City Main Street's Last Friday in Downtown is a themed monthly, outdoor, evening market and food truck rally taking place at McCall Park in downtown Plant City the last Friday of the month from 5pm to 9pm, January through October.

Last Friday in Downtown will feature a rotating cast of artists and makers selling handmade goods, jewelry, art, wood-work, and more! Space is limited, and vendors will be selected based on their contribution to the diversity of the event as a whole.

For more information, head to plantcitymainstreet.org