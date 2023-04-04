Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Plan the Perfect Spring Break at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts

Spring is in full swing and if you're looking for the perfect family vacation, take a look at these ideas!
Posted at 8:23 AM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 08:23:24-04

Spring is in full swing and many might already be searching for the perfect family vacation. Travel expert Carmen Ordonez shares some ideas.

For more information, visit KarismaHotels.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com