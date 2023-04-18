Plan Hillsborough Creating 20-Year Development Plan and They Want to Hear From You!

Unincorporated Hillsborough County is experiencing new growth in both population and employment. The County expects to add approximately 350,000 more people and 107,000 more jobs by 2045.

Plan Hillsborough is creating a 20-year plan for development and they want the community’s help! They say community input is essential to accurately reflect the desires of those who live in Unincorporated Hillsborough County.

They're hosting the first of four engagement meetings later this month, where they'll explain the goals of future land use. It's happening on April 25, starting at 6 PM. Click here to register.

For more information on Plan Hillsborough's plan or to take a brief interactive survey, visit PlanHillsborough.org/HCLandUse.