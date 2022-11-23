Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

'Plaid Tidings' Coming to the Straz Center This Holiday Season

Get ready for a show that combines beloved music from the '50s and '60s with traditional holiday songs.. Plaid Tidings is coming to the Straz Center!
Posted at 10:14 AM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 10:14:39-05

Get ready for a show that combines beloved music from the '50s and '60s with traditional holiday songs and plenty of classic and comical references to the era and its sounds! Plaid Tidings is coming to the Straz Center!

The show is fun for the entire family. It promises to be the biggest "bowtie" on your holiday season.

The show is part of the Straz Produced series, which showcases the Tampa Bay area's impressive host of talent.

Plaid Tidings will be at the Straz Center from Nov. 30 - Dec. 24. For more information, visit StrazCenter.org.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com