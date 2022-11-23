'Plaid Tidings' Coming to the Straz Center This Holiday Season

Get ready for a show that combines beloved music from the '50s and '60s with traditional holiday songs and plenty of classic and comical references to the era and its sounds! Plaid Tidings is coming to the Straz Center!

The show is fun for the entire family. It promises to be the biggest "bowtie" on your holiday season.

The show is part of the Straz Produced series, which showcases the Tampa Bay area's impressive host of talent.

Plaid Tidings will be at the Straz Center from Nov. 30 - Dec. 24. For more information, visit StrazCenter.org.