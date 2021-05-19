Pinky Cole is revolutionizing plant-based menu items

Pinky Cole burst onto the Atlanta food scene with her cheeky vegan burger joint, The Slutty Vegan, with its even cheekier menu names, and a desire for meatless comfort food. It has since grown into a national movement, with its passionate founder at the forefront, with lines that regularly stretch out the door, around the corner and down the street.

Today with her powerful online presence, a celebrity following, pop-up stores, food trucks and a TV reality show deal and Pinky Cole is positioned to transform America’s view of plant-based eating – even the most stubborn skeptics.

Now, Pinky Cole is bringing revolutionary new plant-based Chik’n Tenders to Atlanta, the chicken capital of the country where her legendary restaurant is located, and challenging everyone to give them a try and see for yourself how much they taste just like the real thing.

