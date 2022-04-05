Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority

PSTA is now hiring multiple positions! Their bus drivers make the highest wages in the state and training is provided. PSTA is also hiring technicians and mechanics. For more information visit psta.net
Posted at 1:34 PM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 13:34:20-04
