Pinellas Community Foundation creates "The Needed Now Fund"

Posted at 9:13 AM, Apr 21, 2021
We are all trying to figure out how to move forward at this point in the pandemic. Pinellas Community Foundation created the "Needed Now Fund" to address our community's changing needs as we go through the healing process. We need your help to heal and get back to life. To donate to your Tampa Bay county visit pinellascf.org today.

