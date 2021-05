To highlight what is Needed Now in the community, Pinellas Community Foundation (PCF) discusses the number of local residents facing homelessness due to evictions. Always seeking solutions for local issues, PCF brings in one of its CARES-funded nonprofits, the Community Law Program, to talk about how mediation between owner and renter is helping keep renters in their homes.

To donate to what's Needed Now, visit pinellascf.org For help contact: 211 or Community Law Program at clp@lawprogram.org.