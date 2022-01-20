'Pieced & Patterned: American Quilts, c. 1800–1930' exhibit at Museum of Fine Arts

This week is the last chance for visitors to the MFA St. Pete to see the exhibition 'Pieced & Patterned: American Quilts, c. 1800–1930' which closes after this Sunday, January 23, 2022.

Pieced & Patterned features more than thirty extraordinary quilts whose design, materials, and craft reflect the complexity and richness of American life from the brash first decades of the republic through the trauma of the Great Depression. It includes superb examples of this quintessentially American art form, ranging from early appliqued textiles to boldly graphic bedcoverings of the early modern era.

Pieced & Patterned presents a rare chance to experience these fragile yet resilient textiles, consummate pieces of art that were treasured and handed down across generations. Their beauty is matched only by their role as repositories for memory and history—extraordinary testimonies to the role of women in the political, social, and cultural life of the United States.

