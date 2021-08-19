Watch
Picture Book Illustrator Ashley Belote

Children's Book Illustrator Ashley Belote
Victoria Franken is a slime scientist. Her experiments lead to amazing slimes. Until, one dark and stormy night, her latest experiment goes awry and her newest creation COMES TO LIFE!

The story explores the scientific method and the importance of recording observations and results. The author has also included a couple of Victoria’s best slime recipes, although you'll notice the secret formula that brought her slime to life is missing.

Learn more or purchase the book at: https://www.ashleybelote.com/books

