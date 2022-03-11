PHDermatology Introduces CellFX Procedure

PHDermatology is introducing the CellFX Procedure – A new innovative approach to treat unwanted benign lesions (bumps, spots) on your skin that’s clearly different. We speak with Dr. Amy Ross – CEO of PH Dermatology to learn more.

The CellFX procedure, is a new innovative approach to treat unwanted benign lesions (bumps, growths, spots) on your skin that’s clearly different. CellFX removes benign lesions or growths that traditional methods have not been able to do effectively. CellFX can be found at PHDermatology- Carrollwood. Address: 3622 Madaca Lane, Tampa, FL 33618

Phone number: 813-513-7829

Website: www.PHDermatology.com

Facebook: PHDermatology

Instagram: PHDermatolog

Call 813-513-7829 and mention CellFX on the Morning Blend for 25% off their treatment.

