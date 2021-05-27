Watch
Pet safety in the summer heat

Pet Safety in the Summer heat
Posted at 9:58 AM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 09:58:37-04

It’s summer, and everyone wants to be outside with their dogs. But it’s hot, and when our best friends are chasing frisbees, balls, and running they don’t always know they’re overheating. If their core body temperatures rise faster than they can cool off, dogs may suffer from Heat Related Illness (HRI). National Heat Awareness Day is May 28, 2021, so learn from the EUKANUBA™ experts on how to keep your dog safe while exercising this summer.

Learn more at www.eukanuba.com or at www.eukanubasportingdog.com.

